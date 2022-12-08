UBS Group AG Sells 6,489 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

