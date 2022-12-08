UBS Group AG Sells 66,511 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 317,172 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 378,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 6.0 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

