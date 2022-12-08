UBS Group AG Sells 8,284 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

