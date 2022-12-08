UBS Group AG Trims Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

