UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Greif were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Greif by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif Announces Dividend

NYSE:GEF opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,217,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $260,092.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,217,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,061 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.