UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,300 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.27) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.29) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,479.40 ($18.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,381.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,516.63. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £60.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.17.
In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88). Insiders bought 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706 in the last 90 days.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
