UBS Group Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.53.

S stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $38,309.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 125,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after buying an additional 175,234 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

