Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 131,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,544,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,342,000 after buying an additional 426,228 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 209,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,552,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

