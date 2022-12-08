Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,321 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 68,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 853.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 210,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,107,000 after buying an additional 188,570 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,625,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $417,400,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

