UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 355.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UNF opened at $186.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.03. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $214.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

