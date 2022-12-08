UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $49,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UniFirst by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UniFirst by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Down 0.6 %

UniFirst stock opened at $186.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.03. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $214.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.