United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,460,915 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

