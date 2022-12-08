Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.7% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.80.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.