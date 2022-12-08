Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,341.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $177.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

