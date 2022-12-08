Van Strum & Towne Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

