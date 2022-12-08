VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ITM stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $51.45.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.