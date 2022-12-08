Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 179,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 55,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $177.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

