Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

