Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,015 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 36.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average is $254.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

