Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 75

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 67.84 ($0.83) on Wednesday. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.53 million and a PE ratio of 7,000.00.

Victorian Plumbing Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Dianne Walker acquired 22,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,412.38 ($12,696.48).

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

