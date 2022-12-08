Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 75

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance
Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 67.84 ($0.83) on Wednesday. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.53 million and a PE ratio of 7,000.00.
Victorian Plumbing Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Transactions at Victorian Plumbing Group
Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.
Featured Stories
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.