Victrex’s (VCT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCTGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex Price Performance

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,609 ($19.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,031.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,706.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,746.45.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.56) dividend. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.45%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

