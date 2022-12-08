Victrex’s (VCT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Victrex Price Performance
VCT stock opened at GBX 1,609 ($19.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,031.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,706.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,746.45.
Victrex Increases Dividend
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
