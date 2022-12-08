Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 150,727 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

