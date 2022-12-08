Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,488 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $49,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visteon by 14.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $143.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.