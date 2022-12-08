Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.91

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 529023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Institutional Trading of Vivint Smart Home

About Vivint Smart Home

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

