Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vivint Smart Home Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.93.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
