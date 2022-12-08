Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

