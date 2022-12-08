Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

