W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,733 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $46,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $586.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.41 and its 200-day moving average is $527.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

