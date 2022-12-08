Warburg Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €45.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($47.79) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €23.26 ($24.48) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a twelve month high of €51.30 ($54.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.14.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

