Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:WOSG opened at GBX 936 ($11.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,307.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.73. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 632.50 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.51). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 863.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 843.66.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

