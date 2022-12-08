Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Watsco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Watsco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $256.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

