Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,281 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $48,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $199.94.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.