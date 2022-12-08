Wells Financial Advisors INC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $902.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

