Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,579 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $13,094,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IGI opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

