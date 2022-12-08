Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.