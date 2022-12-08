Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

