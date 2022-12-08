Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WK opened at $77.84 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $144.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

