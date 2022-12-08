World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 838,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $52,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after buying an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $70,536,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

