Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

