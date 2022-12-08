Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $24.10. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 1,076 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,933 shares of company stock worth $546,958. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 108.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 247.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

