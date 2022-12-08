Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26,930.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 134,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,921.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,057.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 4,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,341.2% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.18. The company has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

