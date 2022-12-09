10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 1,023,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after buying an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after buying an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.70.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

