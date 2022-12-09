1,140 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,244,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,622,000 after purchasing an additional 463,311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 177,893 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of JMBS stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.81.
