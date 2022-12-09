1,254 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $290.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.