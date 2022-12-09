1,420,203 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,420,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

