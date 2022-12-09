1,420,203 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,420,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,510 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.