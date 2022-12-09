17,147 Shares in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRACU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Broad Capital Acquisition Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

