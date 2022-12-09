21,214 Shares in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,538,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,438,626.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,268 shares of company stock valued at $876,391.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.02%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

