26,442 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMIA stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

