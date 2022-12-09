2,836 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

