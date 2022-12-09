6,113 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.5 %
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
